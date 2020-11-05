In Howell County, 68.36% of registered voters — 18,782, nearly half the county population — participated in Tuesday’s presidential election.
As in most of Missouri’s rural counties, President Donald Trump, seeking reelection, won a sizable portion of the vote, securing 81.3% of the county’s support to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 17.22% and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen’s 1.06%. Candidates for the Green and Constitution parties, Howie Hawkins and Don Blankenship, respectively, each earned less than a quarter of a percent of the local vote. No winner has yet been declared in that race.
There were no contested races for county offices. Calvin Wood was elected as Northern District Commissioner and will replace Bill Lovelace who is retiring. Billy Sexton was reelected as Southern District Commissioner.
For Sheriff, Brent Campbell was elected and will replace retiring Sheriff Mike Shannon.
Daniel Franks was reelected as assessor, Tim Cherry was reelected as coroner, Ralph L. Riggs was reelected as surveyor and John Pruett will remain on as public administrator.
In the contest for 33rd District State Senate, Republican Karla Eslinger received 83.68% of the votes locally and to Democrat Tammy Harty’s 16.15%. As a result, Eslinger will transition from her current role as 155th District House Representative in January to fill the Senate seat currently held by term-limited Sen. Mike Cunningham.
In the 154th House District, Rep. David Evans, a Republican ran for re-election unopposed.
Those in the far northeast corner of the county belonging to the 142nd House District affirmed the election of Bennie Cook to the seat held by Robert Ross, who has served the maximum number of terms allowed. Cook ran unopposed.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who secured his election to a second term, garnered 80.6% of Howell County’s votes, while his primary challenger, State Auditor Nicole Galloway received 17.32%. Galloway is the lone Democrat currently holding a state office. Libertarian Rik Combs earned 1.55% of the votes and Green Party candidate Jerome Howard, 0.45%.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican, also held onto his office, received 81.44% of the votes locally and Democrat Alissia Canady received 15.81%. Bill Slants, a Libertarian, earned 1.74% and Kelley Dragoo, Green Party, 0.94%.
County voters contributed to the reelections of Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft with 82.75% of the votes to Democrat Yinka Faleti’s 14.42%, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese’s 1.58% Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann’s 0.69% and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable’s 0.5%. Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick took 82.54% to Democrat Vicki Lorenz England’s 15.04%, Libertarian Nick Kasoff’s 1.86% and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini’s 0.47%, and Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt claimed 82.81% to Democrat Rich Finneran’s 14.67% and Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock’s 2.45%.
There were two judges on the ballot in Howell County, with both Missouri Supreme Court Justice Patricia Breckenridge and Southern District Court of Appeals Judge Gary W. Lynch both being approved by more than 80% of Howell County voters to remain on the bench.
Voters in Howell County approved Amendment 1 to make term limits apply uniformly to all state offices, rather than just those of governor and state treasurer, in a close vote with 50.4% voting yes and 49.6% voting no.
While Amendment 3, to overturn significant parts of the 2018 “Clean Missouri Amendment, barely passed voter approval statewide, it was not quite so close in Howell County: 62.08% yes votes were cast and 37.92% voted against it.
Republican U.S. Congressman Jason Smith will continue to represent Missouri’s 8th District for a fourth term; he received 81.71% of the local votes and Democratic challenger Kathy Ellis received 16.54%, while Libertarian Tom Schmitz claimed 1.69%.
The full uncertified results for Howell County can be found online at www.howellcounty.net/clerk/ and clicking “ELECTION RESULTS 11-3-2020 920 PM” link below recent posts on the right.
