Eugene Baumgardner

A celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2020, for Eugene Edward Baumgardner. The celebration was led by Pastor James Duddridge.
Eugene, son of the late Jacob Edward Baumgardner and Apha Mae Miller Baumgardner, was born Ayg. 7, 1928, at Doniphan, Mo. He entered into eternal rest Feb. 24, 2020, at Brooke Haven Health Care. In September of 1958, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Shirley Carlene Young.
He is survived by his loving wife and one brother, Elvie.
His parents and three brothers Floyd, Shelby and Carl preceded him in death.
A private family graveside service was held at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Olden, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
