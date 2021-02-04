A Birch Tree woman died of injuries suffered in a car crash at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 60, 3 miles east of Birch Tree in Shannon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. T.E. Young with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Cheryl A. Hadaway-Sanderson, 77, was eastbound in a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country that traveled off the left side of the road, returned, then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
Shannon County Coroner Samuel Murphy pronounced Hadaway-Sanderson dead at 6:10 p.m.
Msgt. Young was assisted at the scene by Tpr. M.J. Chastain.
The death marks the third traffic fatality recorded in 2021 in the nine-county Troop G area, compared to two in the same time frame last year.
