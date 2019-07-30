A history-themed scavenger hunt, sidewalk chalk art, stagecoaches and cowpokes, music, rootbeer, popcorn and giveaways — much is planned for the August Back to School-themed Downtown Stroll on the Square in West Plains.
The event, coordinated by West Plains Downtown Revitalization aims to give locals something to do on a Friday night, bring new customers to existing downtown businesses and find new businesses to make their homes in downtown West Plains. It is held on the first Friday of each month.
This month’s event features activities in every corner of the square, said committee member and business owner Shanna Head.
Head said windows around Court Square will be decorated in keeping with the Back to School theme. Her own business, Country at Heart, is promoting a scavenger hunt to find the key codes on historic buildings around the square.
The key codes, or QR codes, when scanned with a mobile phone, take the visitor to a page with information about that particular site and its historical significance. The project is carried out by Trillium Trust’s Unlock the Ozarks and more information about the keys can be found online at unlocktheozarks.org.
In order to participate in the scavenger hunt, said Head, visitors must take selfies with the each decal and submit the pictures in a post to the @countryatheartdowntown Facebook page. The challenge, she said, will be to see who can find the most decals around the square.
In addition to the scavenger hunt, Country at Heart is encouraging artists to set up their easels and paint or sketch for an audience around the southeast corner of the square, where the shop is located. A contest will be held for the best sidewalk chalk art, with a prize. To enter, artists must take a selfie or photo with their signed creation and post it to the store’s Facebook page.
Cowboy Rick and Arkansas Bev, Rick and Beverly Hamby, will also be in front of 4 Court Square with their stagecoach, taking photos, signing autographs and signing copies of their book, “The Last Stage to Matador.”
Other happenings around the square include a giveaway drawing for a drone at Video & Photography by Colasanti, 7 Court Square; an open music jam at West Plains Music Store, 18 Court Square; popcorn at Nicholas Bail Bonds, 26 Court Square; and an open house at the West Plains Opera House, 37 Court Square. Rootbeer floats will be offered and a giveaway drawing for a backpack full of back to school supplies will be held.
Buildings open for rent may also hold open houses that night.
To learn more about the stroll or West Plains Downtown Revitalization, call board President Jeremy Nicholas, 293-9087.
