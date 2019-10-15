Ray Nolan Cherry, 70, died Aug. 1, 2019, at his home in West Plains, Mo. He was born on April 8, 1949, in West Plains, Mo., to Stephen and Pauline (Newberry) Cherry.
Ray is a 1969 graduate of Metropolitan Junior College in Kansas City and a 1971 graduate of Harding College in Searcy, Ark., where he received a B.A. in history.
He is a former Marine who graduated in 1976 from the U.S. Army Intelligence School and Center at Ft. Hauchuca, Ariz. He served as a Russian Military analyst. He served with Hq. Co. 24th Marines in Kansas City, Marine Corps Reserve Support Center, Overland Park, Kan., and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 0215 in Belton, Mo. He finished his military career with the Seabees in 2001.
Ray worked in manufacturing, the medical field, federal and state government, and created the Strategic Business Intelligence Service in 1988.
He was active in politics for over 20 years, first with the Reagan campaign, and as a Republican state representative candidate in 1982. He was a member of Ross Perot’s United We Stand America, a Buchanan Elector, and the Western Missouri Coordinator for the Reform Party’s 2000 Missouri Buchanan effort. Cherry was an at-large Missouri delegate to the 2001 National Reform Party Convention in Nashville.
Ray was the host of Missouri’s first third party radio show, the Reform Times, and his own radio talk show, The Ray Cherry Show, 2004 & 2005, at KCXL 1140 AM that broadcast to the general Kansas City area. He authored a book named “Journal of the Silent Majority.”
Over 10 years ago, Ray moved from Lee’s Summit, Mo., to West Plains, Mo., to retire on the family farm, and has spent recent years restoring his grandfather Isaac Cherry’s Missouri Century Farm.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother Pauline (Newberry) Cherry and by his father Stephen “Doc” Cherry. He is survived by his brother Robert Cherry of Kansas City, Mo., an aunt Wilma (Newberry) Wolverton of Grain Valley, Mo., an uncle Earl Newberry of Denver, Colo., and numerous cousins.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at South Fork Cemetery.
