The Georgia White Walking Park between North Minnesota Avenue and Missouri Avenue in West Plains is looking brighter lately.
The City of West Plains Electric Department recently installed 17 decorative LED lights for the walking track and four regular LED lights for the parking lot.
According to West Plains city officials, the project has been in the works for quite some time and was a welcome sight to many, especially those who enjoy walking the paved loop trail in the evening or early morning hours without full daylight.
Makiah Willard Long enjoys walks at the park. She says the park holds a special place in her heart because Georgia White was her grandmother.
“I have always enjoyed walking at the park. I was so excited to see the new lights come in because I walk there every night after dark," said Long. "The new lights make it so much more welcoming and beautifies the park. They will be very beneficial as the days get shorter this fall.”
Long said her grandparents had a big white house on Missouri Avenue. After her grandfather died in 1968, her grandmother, Georgia White, started a boarding house in her home, caring for elderly people. She successfully ran that operation for many years.
According to Long, White was a hard worker with a large family of 10 children, five girls and five boys. In 1988 White was diagnosed with cancer and had to close her boarding home.
In 1989, White allocated part of the land behind her home and donated it the city to make a walking park. Unfortunately, she never had the chance to use it, as she died of cancer in 1990. The park was dedicated that year and the “Georgia White Walking Park” sign welcoming park patrons reads, "Walk for Your Life."
