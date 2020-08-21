Missouri State University-West Plains announced that it has awarded scholarships to 10 students enrolled at the educational institution.
Morgan E. Spoor, West Plains, has been awarded the Al Hufstedler Memorial Endowed Scholarship and the Gammill Family Foundation Scholarship for Nursing School. Spoor, a 2005 graduate of Gainesville High School, is a nursing major. She was married to the late Greg Spoor of West Plains.
LaReeca J. Howell, West Plains, has been awarded the Mildred M. Schobert Memorial Endowed Scholarship and the Dixie Huff Memorial Endowed Scholarship. Howell, a 1986 graduate of Couch High School in Myrtle, is a sophomore business accounting major. She is the daughter of Doyle and Alice Johnson, Couch.
Megan M. Miller, Myrtle, has been awarded the Ralph and Louella Cox Endowed Scholarship, the Margaret W. Shaw Endowed Scholarship and the Roger D. Shaw Endowed Scholarship. Miller, a 2012 graduate of Alton High School in Alton, is a sophomore nursing major. She is the daughter of Scott and Jody Greer, Alton.
Vanessa A. Ball, West Plains, has been awarded the Chuck and Sue Kimberlin Endowed Scholarship and the Gammill Family Foundation Scholarship for Nursing School. Ball, a 2007 graduate of West Plains High School in West Plains, is a sophomore nursing major. She is the daughter of Jim and Rhonda Ball, West Plains.
Andrea D. VonAllmen, Alton, has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship, the Promise Scholarship and the Honorable William Hass Endowed Scholarship. VonAllmen, a 2020 graduate of Alton High School in Alton, is a freshman who plans to pursue a degree in psychology. She is the daughter of Kelpie VonAllmen, Alton.
Ambrosia D. Palmer, Alton, has been awarded the Cecil Riley and Greg Prevett Memorial Scholarship and the Gammill Family Foundation Scholarship for Nursing School. Palmer, a 2017 graduate of Alton High School in Alton, is a sophomore nursing major. She is the wife of Alexander Palmer and daughter of Mark and Kelpie VonAllmen, all of Alton.
David M. Howell, West Plains, has been awarded the Gammill Family Foundation Scholarship for Nursing School. Howell, a 1990 graduate of Koshkonong High School in Koshkonong, is a sophomore nursing major. He is the husband of Rhonda Howell, West Plains.
Lacey S. Uphaus, West Plains, has been awarded the Gammill Family Foundation Scholarship for Nursing School. Uphaus, a 2002 graduate of West Plains High School in West Plains, is a sophomore nursing major. She is the wife of Brian Uphaus and the daughter of Lynn and Carolyn Girdley, all of West Plains.
Elizabeth A. Bowen, West Plains, has been awarded the Gammill Family Foundation Scholarship for Nursing School. Bowen, a 2008 graduate of West Plains High School in West Plains, is a nursing major. She is the wife of Raymond Bowen, West Plains.
Aubrey F. Craig, West Plains, has been awarded the Bill Burris Endowed Scholarship. Craig, a 2019 graduate of Ozarks Christian Academy in West Plains, is sophomore who plans to pursue a degree in speech pathology. She is the daughter of Keith and Michelle Craig, West Plains.
Missouri State University-West Plains aims to empower students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.
The educational institution offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.
