Cailey Stowers

Graveside services for Cailey Elizabeth Stowers, 17, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at South Fork Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Cailey passed away at 12:16 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, near West Plains, Mo.
She was born Aug. 12, 2002, at West Plains, Mo., to Levi Stowers and Alicia Davis Stowers. Cailey attended West Plains High School; she enjoyed softball and hunting with her dad.
She is survived by her parents Levi Stowers and Alicia Stowers; her siblings Whitney Vaughan, Bradyn Stowers, Landon Stowers, Shyenne Davis and Bryson Davis; her grandparents Debbie Stowers, Linn Stowers and special friend Robin Cloud, Donna Davis and Gary Davis and wife Mary Beth; her great-grandparents, Becky and Ron Jarvis; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her step-grandmother, Lora Stowers; great-grandparents Monk and Dorothy Stowers and Larry Don Stokes and great-great-grandparents, E. T. and Betty Stokes, two uncles Jamie Stowers and Gary Gallamore, one cousin Eleanor Strutton and special friend Wade Kelley preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.