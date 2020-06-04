uneral services for H. Lorene Parris, 90, of West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Lorene Parris, wife of Robert A. Parris Jr., and daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Crow and Martha Rosa Lee McCain Crow, was born on Jan. 5, 1930, in Bernie, Mo., and passed away at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, and went home to Heaven to be with her Savior.
Lorene Crow was united in marriage to Robert A. Parris Jr., on May 31, 1947, in Piggot, Ark. They were married for 73 years and have been rural residents of West Plains for the past 46 years. She was a wonderful Christian wife and mother and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband Robert of the family home; by four sons Stephen and Cheryl Parris of Sunnyvale, Calif., David and Mandy Parris of Naples, Fla., Michael and Denise Parris of Marshall, Mo., and Mark and Tonia Parris of Claremore, Okla.; by one daughter Karen and Tom Bird of Pottersville, Mo.; by four brothers Cleo Crow of Warrenton, Mo., Glen Crow of Titusville, Fla., Louis Crow of Volo, Ill., and Clyde Crow of Clio, Mich.; by one sister Loreda and Melvin Low of Dexter, Mo.; and by nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Lorene was preceded in death by seven brothers Shelby Crow, Wenzil Crow, Denzil Crow, Robert Crow, Paul Crow, Kenneth Crow and Grover C. Crow Jr.; by one sister Nettie Lou Fralick; and by one grandson Benjamin Parris.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Valley Cemetery.
We express our heartfelt “Thank you” and appreciation for the excellent service and assistance of the Kindred At Home Family as well as the loving hospice care of the Compassus Team. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsondrago.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.