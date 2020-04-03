Gov. Mike Parson on Friday issued a stay-at-home order for the state of Missouri, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday and ending at 11:59 p.m. April 24. Missouri residents are to avoid leaving their homes unless necessary and gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the order. Nonessential businesses as defined in guidance set forth by the Department of Homeland Security must adhere to limitations on gatherings and social distancing.
Essential businesses engaged in retail shall limit the number of people in a single facility to 25% or less of the established maximum occupancy if smaller than 10,000 square feet, or 10% or less if more than 10,000 square feet. .
Residents may still acquire groceries and gas, make bank transactions and participate in outdoor recreation, but are encouraged to maintain precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Howell County Health Department reports, as of Friday, 192 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted, with 136 negative results and a single positive result. Fifty-five results are pending.
The Mtn. View Chamber is calling on business owners in that city to celebrate Easter by decorating windows and doors for a drivable Easter egg hunt.
Participants will be invited to drive around the city and take pictures of decorations to share with the chamber and tag the businesses on social media. Business owners interested in participating are asked to inform Chamber Director Gretchen Creighton by Tuesday. Call her at 417-934-2794 or email chambermvmo@gmail.com.
The annual meeting of the Association Membership of Ozarks Medical Center has been postponed to avoid a gathering of more than 10 people while social distancing policies are in place. When the state of emergency is lifted, the meeting will be rescheduled and notice will be given at least 30 days in advance.
Bus drivers continue to deliver food to West Plains School District students between 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at their regular bus stops. For exact times and locations visit www.zizzers.org/covid19. If difficulty getting the meals occurs, call the district transportation office, 256-7525.
Relay Missouri officials announce the service is experiencing unexpected higher call volumes and calls that are longer in duration than typical. The average call time is between two and three minutes, and calls now are recorded at between five and eight minutes.
Callers using the relay are asked to stay on the line, as hanging up and trying again will result in longer wait times.
Relay Missouri provides telephone accessibility to those who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or nonverbal, and may be used by dialing 711.
U.S. Cellular is encouraging the public to clean their mobile devices frequently. Using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or disinfecting wipes is recommended; bleach is not. Users are reminded to avoid getting moisture in any opening and not to submerge the device inclining agents.
The company also encourages people to avoid sharing their devices with others and to keep their phones out of restrooms.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 2,113
Over 700: St. Louis County.
Over 200: St. Louis City
Over 100: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 50: Boone, Greene, Jefferson.
Over 25: Clay, Cole, Johnson.
Over 10: Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Franklin, Lafayette, Lincoln, Perry, Platte, St. Francois.
All others: Adair, Atchison, Barry, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Buchanan, Butler, Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, DeKalb, Dunklin, Gasconade, Harrison, Henry, Howell, Jasper, Joplin, Livingston, Macon, Maries, McDonald, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Osage, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Reynolds, Ripley, Saline, Scott, Shelby, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 19 (Boone, Camden, Cass, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Lafayette, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis County).
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 704
Over 100: Pulaski.
Over 50: Cleburne, Jefferson.
Over 25: Benton, Clark, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland.
Over 10: Craighead, Lonoke, Saline, Van Buren, Washington, White.
All others: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Crawford, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Scott, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, Sharp, St. Francis, Stone, Union, Woodruff.
Deaths: 12 (Cleburne, Pulaski, Conway, Van Buren, Independence).
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
