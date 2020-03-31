Howell County Commissioners will hold their regular semiweekly meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
At 11 a.m., commissioners expect to meet with county Emergency Management Director Mike Coldiron for a grant conference regarding the Emergency Management Performance Grant.
Other items on the agenda include discussion of Road & Bridge personnel issues and signing an agreement for the site of a lookout tower.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests recognized.
The commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays.
