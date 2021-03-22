The West Plains City Council will hold a public hearing before its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The public hearing regards a request for state and federal financial assistance needed to operate the city’s public transit system. According to Transportation Director Brian Mitchell, the public is a required part of the process to get approval for federal funds.
Interested citizens or agencies can share their input on social, economic and environmental aspects of the city’s public transit system. After the hearing, the council will begin its regular meeting.
Two proposed ordinances are up for final approval. The first would require dogs within city limits to be registered with the city’s animal control officer. Dog tags and license would be free to city residents.
The second would authorize an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) for the Railway-Highway Crossing Improvement Program, to fund a railroad overpass on Independence Drive and close the crossing on Thornburgh Street.
One new bill will be introduced, which, if approved, would authorize the city to apply for federal financial aid and enter in to an agreement with the MHTC for assistance related to the West Plains Public Transit System.
Five proposed resolutions on the agenda all pertain to renewing existing agreements between the city and other organizations: Missouri State University, the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce, West Plains Downtown Revitalization, KPM CPAs and the Howell County Health Department.
Bid items on the agenda include purchasing gravel and redo-mix concrete, stage lighting for the civic center theater, generator fuel ratification and a security fence for the solar farm.
Other council action council action items include declaration of the former Reese School property on Grace Avenue as surplus, Planning & Zoning recommendations and destruction of finance records.
At the beginning of the regular meeting, the council will approve the consent agenda: approval of minutes for the Feb. 22 regular meeting and March 2, 11 and 16 special closed sessions, approval of payroll for Feb. 26 and March 12, and bills for February.
The council will also approve appointments to the Tourism Development Advisory Council for two-year terms.
Fire Chief Dan Clark will give a presentation and City Administrator Tom Stehn will give his report before the council adjourns for the evening.
Before the public hearing, the council will meet at 4:45 p.m. in closed session to discuss legal, real estate and personnel matters.
The next regular meeting of the West Plains City Council is scheduled for April 19.
