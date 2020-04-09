About six years ago, a group of parents, community leaders and educators embarked on a mission to bring something new to West Plains -- indeed, new to rural America: The Boys & Girls Club.
The club, for decades known around the U.S. for providing after-school safety, structure and leadership opportunity for urban youth, was a new concept for an area with a more sparse population density. A rural location presented a challenge -- one that has eagerly been met.
In six years, the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area has grown to serve West Plains R-7 and the surrounding rural schools and added a satellite campus in Thayer. The services it provides is so much in demand there is a waiting list of families waiting to enroll their children.
But then the novel coronavirus pandemic happened.
Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health of staff and students, the club closed its doors March 23 to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The closure will remain in effect until all local school districts resume operations.
Intuit (QuickBooks Corporation) & GoFundMe have partnered to assist small businesses and nonprofits create relief fund donation requests for any loss of funds during the pandemic. In response to the offering, the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area is asking the community to join in a GoFundMe campaign to help the club offset financial losses due to the virus.
"We are seeking your help during these unprecedented times; the closure results in a loss of income that we receive when we are providing service to the youth within our community," said club officials in a press release.
"During the closure, our organization is making strides to serve snack and dinner to anyone in the community 18 years of age and younger. This free service drives a large expense for our organization," they continued. "So far, we have served over 475 meals each day between our West Plains and Thayer communities!"
“Our mission statement was formed around being a place for “those that need us the most” said CEO Aaron Evans. “Right now, during these times, we need to look to the future. We want to ensure we are here, to ensure the youth have a safe place to go, that every child receives a meal. We want to be here for you, our community.”
Club officials and staff are asking the public to visit its Facebook page, @bgclubwp. "See the smiling faces we serve each day," they urge. "Those faces are our future. Those faces are our neighbors. Those faces need you."
WAYS TO GIVE
Supporters are asked to consider giving in any amount as club staff strive to continue providing the level of services and programming in place before the unanticipated closure. Any amount, large or small, matters, say officials.
Sharing the word also helps, they add -- pass along the message to family, neighbors, businesses.
To donate, visit the GoFundMe page at tinyurl.com/wemjngw. If businesses are interested in major gift giving, the organization has 50% Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits available. Contact the office for more information.
Additionally, the recently authorized CARES Act permits charitable giving incentives including a new above-the-line deduction (universal or non-itemizer deduction that applies to all taxpayers) for total charitable contributions of up to $300. The incentive applies to contributions made in 2020 and would be claimed on tax forms next year. The bill also lifts the existing cap on annual contributions for those who itemize, raising it from 60% of the adjusted gross income to 100%.
“Together, we shall prevail as an organization and community,” said Aaron Evans. “The community is strong and we want to be there for you.”
Donations may also be made by mail; send a check to BGCWP, 613 W. First St., West Plains, Missouri 65775.
BGCWP is a not-for-profit entity, dependent on donations and grants for funding. As part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, BGCWP offers leading-edge child development programs, leader training, safety and security standards and board development.
For more information about the Boys & Girls Club, call 204-CLUB (2582).
