Mtn. View Family Youth Center invites all students in grades kindergarten through eight to join its after school program.
Registered students will be bussed from school. The program consists of free time, activities, a homework room, gym time, TV and WiFi and offers a full snack bar. Kids are signed in and do not leave until parents sign them out.
The cost to attend is $2 per day, prepaid.
To register, go online to www.mvfyc.org or drop by the Youth Center, 306 Bay St. in Mtn. View. For more information call 417-934-KIDS or email mvfyc1@gmail.com.
