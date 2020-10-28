Thus far this week, the Howell County Health Department reports the confirmation of 94 new cases of coronavirus infection and four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 caused by the virus.
To date, 1,682 cases have been reported in the county, and 40 deaths; 77 of the cases were reported Monday, and 17 on Tuesday. Of the deaths, one was reported Monday and three on Tuesday.
The overall positivity rate is 15.65%, and the seven-day rate is 14.4%. For the month of October, 852 cases have been reported countywide.
Of the newest cases, 59 are in West Plains, 21 in Willow Springs, nine in Mtn. View, three in Pomona and one each in Moody and Koshkonong. Forty-nine of the new cases are linked to previously known cases; 45 are considered community spread.
The number of hospitalized has dropped by one from five to four.
Total COVID-19 cases:
172,717.
25,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
5,000-9,999: Boone,
Greene, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Pulaski, Scott, St. Francois, Taney, Webster.
500-999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Lafayette, Livingston, Marion, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Randolph, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Wright.
100-499: Andrew, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clark, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Iron, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Knox, Putnam, Reynolds, Scotland.
Under 50: Mercer, Schuyler, Worth.
Deaths: 2,838.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases:
107,679.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton.
1,000-4,999: Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Columbia, Cross, Franklin, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Logan, Phillips, Randolph.
100-499: Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Fulton, Grant, Lafayette, Little River, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Under 100: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,857.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.