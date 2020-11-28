From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, will offer a hot meal for curbside pickup.
The menu includes open face pork roast, potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw and brownie delight.
The suggested contribution for patrons 60 and older is $3.50; all others are asked to pay $6.
To place an order, call ahead, 417-469-3892.
