Patricia Tindall 

Graveside services for Patricia Paulette (Driskell) Tindall, 76, Chesterfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Howell Valley Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs.Tindall entered into the kingdom of Heaven Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
She was born July 29, 1944 in Dora, Mo., She owned and operated Pat's Hickory House, was a member of the West Plains AMVETS, worked with the hospital auxiliary and was a volunteer at the Ozark bluegrass festivals at HOBA Park. She leaves behind many extended family members and friends in the Howell County area and also in and around Wilder, Idaho.
She is survived by two daughters Sandrea (Vince) Lenzini of Arnold, Mo., and Paula Howell of Chesterfield Mo.; one son Robert (Sue) Howell of Colcord, Okla.; two grandsons SFC John (Melissa) Schmidt, U.S. Army, and Micheal Howell of West Plains; three granddaughters Desiree McAfee, Ashley (Paul) Bradshaw and Allie (Tray) Whitsell, all of West Plains; she was also the proud great-grandmother of five great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons; two brothers Clifford (Kathy) Driskell of St. Peters, Mo., and Marion (Janie) Driskell of Rover, Mo.; two sisters Rebecca (Darrell) Davis and Liz (Earl) Anderson, both of West Plains; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and one great-great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Tindall, her parents Clifford and Julia Driskell, two brothers Eugene and Paul, and one granddaughter, Dr. Nature Valendez.
Mrs. Tindall will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
