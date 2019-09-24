Graveside services for Arvile Doyne York, 86, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery near Wheeling, Ark., under direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. York died 4:41 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. He was born Dec. 13, 1932, at Salem, Ark., to Kergle Arvest York and Lois Ardell Montgomery York. Mr. York went to school at Salem, Ark., and on Feb. 1, 1956, was married to Bessie Lavada Case.
He enjoyed playing dominoes with his family and friends; Mr. York never met a stranger. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by five children Steve York, significant other Sue; Gary York, wife Becky; Keevin York, significant other, Becky; David York and Brenda York; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers Ronald York and K. A. York; two sisters Veda Morrison and Irene Sanderson; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, two brothers and two sisters preceded him in death.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
