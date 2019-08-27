Virginia Lea (Gini) Webb Scudder was born Dec. 18, 1950, to Harold L. and Velma Haddock Webb at West Plains, Mo., and went home to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Aug. 23, 2019, at Silverstone Place in Rolla, Mo.
Gini was a graduate of Willow Springs High School and earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in counseling from Drury College. She also prayed to receive Christ into her heart as her personal savior at an early age and was a faithful servant of her master throughout her life.
Her jobs and ministry opportunities are almost too numerous to mention. At one time, Gini was a high school librarian, a youth minister, a Christian college resident dorm director, summer missionary to Florida for three years in a row, a district manager for a U.S. congressman, an insurance agent, Christian youth camp director, the person in charge of all the pay phones in the state of Missouri, and supervisor in charge of training new sales personnel for Sprint Telephone, a job which she loved dearly and rued the day she had to take a disability retirement due to ill health.
On Nov. 27, 1982, Gini was united in marriage to David Scudder and became the best pastor’s wife ever was (the unbiased opinion of husband David and many others). They have been currently serving as pastor and wife at Macedonia Baptist Church, Rolla, Mo.
Gini was preceded in death by her mother and father Harold Webb and Velma Webb Duddridge and stepfather Leonard Duddridge; brother Ronald Webb; stepbrother Leroy Duddridge; son Michael Scudder; father and mother-in-law Julian and Bernice Scudder; brother-in-law Jack Scudder; niece Carol Jean Scudder; and nephew James Scudder.
Gini is survived and will be sorely missed by her husband David, of the home; son Timothy Scudder and wife Cheri of Bellevue, Wash.; grandson Nicholas Scudder of Tampa, Fla.; granddaughter Emily Scudder of Seattle, Wash.; stepsister Shirley Danielson of Willow Springs, Mo.; sisters-in-law Shirley Scudder of Rolla, Mo.; Janie Webb of Willow Springs, Mo., and Deborah Martin Beebe and John of Walton, Ind.; nieces Monica Cain and husband Sean of Nicholasville, Ky., Stacy McNeill and husband Andy of Walnut Shade, Mo.; and Jenny Eggerling and husband Kevin, of Walton, Ind.; nephews John Scudder and wife Debra of Fort Pierce, Fla., Glen Scudder and wife Lee of Olathe, Kan., Adam Webb of Willow Springs, Mo., Nathan Webb of Nashville, Tenn., Chad Martin of Flora, Ind., and Joseph Martin of Nineveh, Ind.; many grand-nieces and -nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A memorial service for Virginia L. Scudder will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment of ashes will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Macedonia Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.