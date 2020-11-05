Donald L. Turner, 87, Willow Springs. Died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in West Plains. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
James L. Jones, 77, Willow Springs. Died Monday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Helen C. Hanks, 88, West Plains. Died Monday, Oct. 21, 2020, in West Plains. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Joclynn Grace Durfey, stillborn daughter of William and McKenzie Bloomer-Durfey, Willow Springs. Died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in West Plains. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Floyd C. Hiler, 90, Willow Springs. Died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Willow Care Nursing Home, Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Martha A. Hiett, 94, Willow Springs. Died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Mtn. View. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Cynthia Ann Hilton, 59, Willow Springs. Died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in West Plains. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Mary Joan Blackburn, 87, Mtn. View. Died at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Eminence.
