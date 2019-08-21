As part of the ongoing Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) expansion, the Shaw Medical Building, 1111 N. Kentucky Ave. in West Plains will close its main and east entrances Monday.
Patients and visitors can enter the Shaw building through the north entrance on Eighth Street,across from Heart of the Ozarks Medical Equipment. Parking is still available in the main hospital parking lot, south of the Shaw Building.
Additional shuttle service to riders already in the parking lots will be available by calling 293-4731 from a cell phone to request a pickup. Shuttle drivers will patrol the parking lots to pick up those who do not call.
Officials remind the public that Kentucky Avenue in front of the hospital will continue to be closed for the remainder of the expansion project.
“We are excited to bring a new era of healthcare to the communities we serve and hope to minimize any inconvenience to our patients and visitors,” said OMC President and CEO Tom Keller. “Our additional shuttles will be available and ample parking still available on our main campus.”
ABOUT
THE EXPANSION
The expansion is based on providing convenience for patients by placing more services under one roof, said OMC officials.
The location of the expansion will connect the existing Shaw Medical Building and the current main hospital building housing almost all of OMC’s specialty clinics and ancillary services in one location, creating a centralized space for patients.
The expansion is designed by Cromwell Architects Engineers, Little Rock, Ark. Killian Construction Company in Springfield will serve as the construction manager for the building project.
The additions will allow the facility to better serve more than 150,000 residents in South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas, who prefer to stay close to home to utilize quality healthcare services, said officials. As confirmed by a federally required Community Health Needs Assessment, OMC continues to grow its facilities, services, and the OMC Medical Group to align with the needs of the residents to improve the overall health of those they serve.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 16 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually, in South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com/Expansion.
