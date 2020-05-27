During its regular meeting last Thursday evening, the Willow Springs City Council heard updates on destructive weather that occurred May 4 and impacted the Willow Springs area.
City Administrator Beverly Hicks, in her updates, told the council that insurance claims have been submitted for the roofs of the old Missouri Department of Transportation headquarters, the hangars at the Willow Springs Memorial Airport and the exterior of the city's recycling building, which was peeled back by winds.
The city is currently accepting bids for repairs to the airport hangars, she added.
Hicks also told the council Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency for all storm damages sustained that day. According to Hicks, the damages reported by Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative were enough to include Howell County in the declaration.
“We have started collecting all the data we would need in preparation of submitting it (a claim) like we had to with the 2017 flood,” said Hicks. “We also just received our last reimbursement from the flood.”
Hicks informed the council city workers are still removing storm debris and will continue to do so as calls come in.
“There have been approximately 500,000 cubic feet of debris removed so far,” she said.
She added the city believes the costs of the damages to the city and resident properties total around $575,000, but she thinks that number is likely to increase once the actual numbers start to come together.
Hicks then presented for the council's approval a sublease agreement to allow Children’s Behavioral Services to move into the old MoDOT headquarters building on 910 Old Springfield Road.
She introduced Amanda Riviello, owner of Children’s Behavioral Services, who spoke to the council about the need for the larger space and what the company would use it for, such as installing a sensory gym and growing its services.
The city council also agreed to raise the city purchase order limit from $500 to $750, as previously discussed in February.
Under old business, Hicks gave a brief update on COVID-19 in Howell County and discussed measures being taken in Willow Springs. Among those, the YMCA has canceled most programs, but is hosting small-scale T-ball and coach pitch baseball games. Bathrooms at the city park will not be open; only Booster Field bathrooms will be open, due to the pool staying closed this summer.
Hicks also introduced Heather Duddridge with Ozark Action to discuss grant funding. Duddrige said South Central Ozark Council of Governments will handle Community Development Block Grant intakes for 2017 flood relief.
She told the council that a second intake period will be held from June 15 to Aug. 15 and SCOCOG wants to set up a location in Willow Springs for people who cannot travel to Pomona for the intakes.
