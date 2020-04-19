Kevin Leo Newton, 56, of Zanoni, Mo., passed away April 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 3, 1963, in West Plains, Mo., to Leo Doin and Annabelle (Pendergrass) Newton.
Kevin grew up in Dora and attended Dora schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. During the summer months of his childhood he and his family would travel watching his father, Doin, play minor league baseball for “The League AAA teams traveling in the 50s,” but their home was always Dora.
Kevin worked as a self-contracted construction worker most of his life.
He is survived by his mother Annabelle Newton of Mtn. Grove, Mo.; his daughter Kandice Nicole Newton of Zanoni, Mo., “son-in-law” Corey Smith of Vanzant, Mo.; three grandchildren Shelby Nevaeh “Angela” Smith, Jaxon Leo Smith and Bryar Lafayette Smith; one brother Terry Newton and wife Rhonda of Willow Springs, Mo., and their children Whitney Wachter and husband Ben of Nashville, Tenn., Tyler Newton and wife Tabitha of Mtn. View, Mo., and their children; nephew Chad Peirce and his son Connor; and fathers-in-law Lyndell Boyd and Gene Loftis.
He was preceded in death by his father Doin Newton, his wife Angela Sue Newton, mother-in-law Rebecca Boyd, brother-in-law Brian Eugene Loftis and niece Duste Nicole (Loftis) Peirce.
Due to the current health risks associated with large gatherings as a result of COVID-19, a come-and-go type visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, Mo. A graveside burial will be in the Friend Cemetery, Isabella, Mo. The family asks for memorial contributions to be made to Friend Cemetery. Arrangements are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, Mo.
