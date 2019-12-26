Roy Harmon

A memorial service for Roy E. Harmon, Jr., 88, Koshkonong, Mo., will be held at a later date in New Jersey.
Mr. Harmon passed away at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 31, 1931, at Nutley, N.J., to Roy E. Harmon, Sr. and Isoline Byar Harmon. On May 27, 1955, he was married at Patterson, N.J., to Jeanette Campbell Harmon.
He is survived by three children Suzanne Gugliocciello and husband Robert, Jean Lager and significant other Steve Seley, and Ross Harmon and wife Carol; seven grandchildren Kelly Sisco and husband Reggie, Bob Gugliocciello and wife Sarah, Jolene Mock and husband Travis, Dan Gugliocciello and wife Deseree, Cody Lager, Nick Gugliocciello and wife Christine and Lindsey Harmon; nine great-grandchildren Madison Sisco, Kennedy Sisco, Tristan Mock, Lainee Gugliocciello, Mason Gugliocciello, Jack Gugliocciello, Mia Gugliocciello, Sadie Lager and Nora Gugliocciello; one sister, Katherine Chandler; and brother-in-law, Neil Campbell.
His parents, one son Todd Harmon, four sisters Dorothy McBrayer, Martha Noble, Louise Bradley and Florence Haefner and one brother John Harmon preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Lung Association and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
