The Howell County office of the University of Missouri Extension will host two free cooking classes from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The class allows participants to create three different recipes while learning the benefits of healthy cooking on a budget. Participants will receive ingredients to take home, a kitchen appliance and other giveaways will be offered.
There is a 15 person limit per class, so registration is required. To sign up call 256-2391.
