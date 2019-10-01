The Koshkonong FFA will host a chili-cook off starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 11. The contest will be held in the Koshkonong Elementary School cafeteria.
The fee to enter is $5, and the jackpot winner will take half of the total entry fees collected.
To taste-test the chili, the fee is $5 which includes three cups and optional cheese and Frito chips. Every cup after the first three is $1. Every cup purchased earns tasters another ticket to vote for their favorite chili.
Drinks will also be available for $1 each.
For more information call the school 417-867-5601.
