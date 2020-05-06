The West Plains R-7 School District is offering Virtual Summer School from May 26 through June 30 this year, along with an in-person Learning Academy session to run from July 6 through July 30.
Students will register in the grade level they were in the past academic year.
Students enrolled in Virtual Summer School, open to kindergarten through eighth grade students, will check out a Chromebook on the first day of classes. Programming will be based on existing grade-level content, school officials said.
The classes will be teacher-supported and administered via Google Classroom. Curriculum will include basics like English/language arts, math, science and social studies, online activities and access to adaptive software.
The in-person K-8 Learning Academy will offer “thematic academic instruction enriched with stimulating hands-on activities to broaden interest in the world around us,” officials said. “Culminating experiences will nurture a sense of wonder and encourage participation.”
Morning and afternoon transportation will be provided for all Learning Academy students.
If the district can host summer school in July, West Plains High School will offer Zizzer Success for incoming freshman and physical education classes for grades 9-12.
Registration to enroll is now open. Registration for virtual summer school will end May 22, and registration for the in-person Learning Academy will end July 6.
To register visit www.zizzers.org.
