The West Plains School District Bridges Program will host a drive-thru Back to School & Health Fair from 9 a.m.. to noon Saturday at the West Plains Civic Center. The fair will provide students with shoes, clothes, backpacks, hygiene items and other resources to help them be successful in school, said organizers. The event is open to students who are attending West Plains School District, Fairview, Glenwood, Howell Valley, Junction Hill, Richards and Head Start schools.
Participants should enter the drive-thru on East Main Street.
Preregistered attendees will be admitted first; unregistered attendees will not be admitted until 11 a.m. Visit www.zizzers.org to register.
Businesses or organizations interested in sponsoring the event, contact Cyndi Wright at 256-6150 or email at Cyndi.wright@zizzers.org.
