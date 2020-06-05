A West Plains ordinance first approved on May 1 to help safeguard employees and the public following the expiration of the stay-at-home order has been extended.
Mayor Jack Pahlmann signed an extension to continue the cautionary ordinance, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. June 15. The order “allows all businesses to operate within the city of West Plains with proper safeguards.”
The safeguards include mandatory 6-foot social distancing for all businesses, and require employees of restaurants, bars and retail food establishments to wear protective masks or work behind a protective barrier.
Seating at food/dining establishments must be limited to 10 related individuals per table, and a 6-foot separation between tables must be maintained. In addition, bars and restaurants must remove bar stools and bar seating to prevent large-group gatherings.
Self-serve dining, such as food bars, buffets and salad bars, will be allowed if the food is distributed from a dedicated service or if there is a means of ensuring customers are no less than 6 feet apart at self-serve stations.
Employees for close contact, personal service businesses such as tattoo parlors, massage therapy, barbershops and hairdressers are required to wear protective masks, with lobbies or waiting rooms limited to no more than three individuals at one time. Thorough sanitation must be done between customers, and hand-sanitizing stations available for employees and customers.
The city's ordinance essentially follows Gov. Mike Parson and the state’s “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan,” which allows all businesses and services to reopen with social distancing restrictions.
The ordinance also strongly encourages residents to stay home unless performing essential activities for their household and follow social distancing requirements even outdoors.
The complete order can be read in its entirety at westplains.net under the red “Coronavirus City Updates.”
