On Wednesday, annual First Day Hikes will take place at 31 state parks and historic sites across Missouri, including Echo Bluff, Current River and Montauk state parks.
Participants can choose from more than 30 free guided hikes that range in difficulty from easy to moderate, cover distances up to 7.5 miles and include a variety of trails in every region of the state.
In its ninth year, the annual event is part of America’s State Parks First Day Hike effort which gives people the opportunity to start off the year with an outdoor hike at a state park. A list of Missouri state parks with guided First Day Hikes and other related activities is available at mostateparks.com/FirstDayHikes.
As in the past, participants are encouraged to log their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.