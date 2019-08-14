Douglas County has a new license office.
The Ava License Office, 301 S. Spurlock St., Suite B, opened for business for the first time at 8 a.m. Monday.
Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The management contract for the Ava License Office was awarded to License Office Services LLC June 18. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process.
License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.
For more information about the office follow @avalicensoffice on Facebook or call 417-683-1503.
