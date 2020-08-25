In the space of two announcements made Monday and Tuesday, the Howell County Health Department's list of known confirmed coronavirus infections to date has grown by 14 to 210 since Friday.
Six cases were announced Monday and eight on Tuesday. The total number of active cases in the county is 31, according to county health officials, and no one is currently receiving hospital care. All are said to be isolating under public health guidance..
Of Tuesday's cases, all of which are West Plains area residents, five infections are deemed to be the result of community spread, or contracted from an unknown source. One is linked to a known cases, and the remaining two are believed to be travel-related.
Of the six cases announced Monday, five are in the West Plains are and the sixth is in the Koshkonong area, said officials. Five of the cases are linked to known cases, and one has been identified as the result of community spread.
The health department also learned Monday of the third COVID-19-related death in Howell County, suffered by a woman in her late 50s.
Health officials have no public exposures to report in relation to the newest 14 cases.
Two weeks ago, the health department reported 158 cases had been confirmed to date; statistically, 25% of the total infections in Howell County have been confirmed since Aug. 12.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 76,636.
10,000+: St. Louis County.
5,000-9,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Greene.
1,000-2,499: Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton.
500-999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Cole, Franklin, Johnson, Joplin, Lincoln, McDonald, Pettis, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Taney.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Douglas, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Marion, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Ray, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Warren, Washington, Webster.
50-99: Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Dallas, DeKalb, Gentry, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Macon, Monroe, Osage, Ralls, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
25-49: Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Clark, Dent, Gasconade, Grundy, Iron, Knox, Linn, Maries, Montgomery, Oregon, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair.
10-24: Atchison, Chariton, Dade, Daviess, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 1,439.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 56,894.
5,000-7,499: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
2,500-4,999: Sebastian.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
500-999: Chicot, Crawford, Greene, Independence, Johnson, Lee, Lonoke, Miller, Union.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Jackson, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Madison, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Phillips, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Sharp, Stone, White.
50-99: Dallas, Fulton, Izard, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Scott, Searcy, Van Buren.
25-49: Marion, Woodruff.
10-24: Calhoun.
Deaths: 696.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
