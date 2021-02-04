A Pomona man is wanted by authorities on charges of child abuse, endangering a child’s welfare and domestic assault after he allegedly put a child in a chokehold.
A warrant was issued Jan. 28 for Richard W. Mullins Jr. on formal charges of of abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and creating substantial risk, and second degree domestic assault, all felonies. Court records show bond is set at $10,000.
Howell County Deputy Devon Mendenhall, in a statement submitted to prosecutors, said that on Jan. 15, he responded to a domestic disturbance call at Mullins' home on County Road 4490, where the deputy was told by two witnesses and the alleged victim that Mullins had put the child in a chokehold. The witnesses said it took two other adults to pull Mullins off of the victim.
The witnesses reportedly said Mullins threw food at them after releasing the youth. Mendenhall reported there were no visible injuries on the child, but took evidence photographs anyway.
When Mullins gave the deputy his side of the story, he reportedly said everything one particular witness had said was true, aside from the part where he had to be pulled off the child.
Deputy Mendenhall then arrested Mullins, who refused to answer questions after being informed of his Miranda Rights while being taken to the sheriff’s office.
Voluntary statements were taken from the two witnesses and the child.
