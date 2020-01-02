The first baby born in 2020 at Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) arrived at 2:15 a.m. New Year’s Day. Dorothy Rose Yarber, daughter of Jayce and Annalise Yarber of Mtn. View, weight in at 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 22 inches ling.
The new arrival was welcomed by her parents and delivering physician Dr. Brian Israel of OMC Women’s Health Care. As the first baby of the New Year, Dorothy was presented with a gift basket from the OMC Obstetrics and Public Relations Departments that included diapers, sleepers, supplies and blankets.
Dorothy’s grandparents are Judd and Lisa Barslow, and Roland and Tami Yarber, all of West Plains.
Each year, about 700 babies are born at OMC.
Each year, about 700 babies are born at OMC.
