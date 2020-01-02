IT’S A GIRL

Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains welcomed Dorothy Rose Yarber at 2:15 a.m. New Year’s Day. Dorothy was the first baby born at the hospital in 2020. From left: delivering physician Dr. Brian Isreal, OMC Women’s Health Care, father Jayce Yarber holding the newest member of the Yarber family, and mother Annalise Yarber with a gift basket presented by OMC Obstetrics and Public Relations Departments.

The first baby born in 2020 at Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) arrived at 2:15 a.m. New Year’s Day. Dorothy Rose Yarber, daughter of Jayce and Annalise Yarber of Mtn. View, weight in at 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 22 inches ling.

The new arrival was welcomed by her parents and delivering physician Dr. Brian Israel of OMC Women’s Health Care. As the first baby of the New Year, Dorothy was presented with a gift basket from the OMC Obstetrics and Public Relations Departments that included diapers, sleepers, supplies and blankets.

Dorothy’s grandparents are Judd and Lisa Barslow, and Roland and Tami Yarber, all of West Plains.  

Each year, about 700 babies are born at OMC.

Ozarks Medical Center, based in West Plains, is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 16 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually, in South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com.

