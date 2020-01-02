Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains welcomed Dorothy Rose Yarber at 2:15 a.m. New Year’s Day. Dorothy was the first baby born at the hospital in 2020. From left: delivering physician Dr. Brian Isreal, OMC Women’s Health Care, father Jayce Yarber holding the newest member of the Yarber family, and mother Annalise Yarber with a gift basket presented by OMC Obstetrics and Public Relations Departments.