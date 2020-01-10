Health inspection results for West Plains and Howell County businesses are provided by the Howell County Health Department. Details in the report include inspector comments, based on findings.
Violations are broken into two categories, critical and noncritical.
A critical violation is defined as an issue that could be directly related to making someone sick. A noncritical violation does not have a direct relation to foodborne illness.
Major points assessed in each inspection:
-Potentially hazardous foods need to be held hot at 140 degrees or above -Potentially hazardous foods need to be held cold at 41 degrees or below. -Sanitation can be accomplished using either chlorine-based sanitizer, (with a solution of 50 to 100 parts per million) or quaternary ammonia solutions labeled with a solution of 220 ppm.
DECEMBER 2019
INSPECTION RESULTS
Arnold’s 21 Burgers & BBQ, 404 W. U.S.60, Mtn. View. No violations observed.
Bamboo House, 508 Main St., Willow Springs. Reinspection. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 3 Observed vent hood and fryer area flooring in need of cleaning due to grease accumulation, thermometers needed in all cold storage units for temperature monitoring and prep coolers above 41 degrees at time of inspection; must maintain at 41 degrees or lower to prevent contamination. Will reinspect in June.
Bootleggers BBQ, 1461 Gibson Ave., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed food prep employees without proper hair restraint, hat, hairnet or visor required while prepping/handling food — corrected onsite.
Bounce House, 1659 Porter Wagoner Blvd., West Plains. No violations observed.
Burger King, 1317 Preacher Roe Blvd., West Plains. Reinspection. Critical: 0 Previous critical violations corrected. Noncritical: 2 Observed water/leak on floor in back storage area in need of repair — instructed to correct by Jan. 10; observed deep cleaning needed throughout on floors/walls/equipment — instructed to correct by Jan. 30. Will reinspect in March.
Cash Saver, 705 Kentucky Ave., West Plains. Reinspection. Critical: 0 Continue to have pest control onsite two times per month/save receipts, continue cleaning of all areas and must seal all outer openings. Noncritical: 2 Observed deli lunchmeat cooler at 47 degrees at time of inspection, maintain at 41 degrees or lower and loading bay doors not tightly closed, must keep closed to prevent entrance of mice — instructed to correct both violations by Jan. 3. Will reinspect in March.
Creative Cakes 2, 1430 W. Eighth St., West Plains. No violations observed.
Crossroads Convenience Store, 1808 Broadway, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 3 Observed soap/paper towels needed at fryer/prep area hand sink for proper handwashing, walk-in cooler flooring and soda fountain nozzles in need of cleaning, and ceiling tiles in back area missing or with water damage, in need of replacement. Instructed to correct all violations by Jan. 1.
Domino’s of West Plains, 1152 Ransom Road, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed small leak at prep and dish area hand sinks in need of repair — instructed to correct by Jan. 1.
Elk’s Lodge No. 2418, PO Box 2418. Critical: 0 Previous critical violation corrected. Noncritical: 0.
Get & Go Safe, 130 N. Howell, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed soda fountain drain area in need of cleaning due to mold accumulation and leak at drain area of three-vat sink in need of repair. Instructed correct both violations by Jan. 1.
Hardee’s of Southwest Missouri, 905 Porter Wagoner Blvd., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 3 Observed walk-in cooler at 48 degrees at time of inspection, must maintain cold holding at 41 degrees or lower, and paper towel dispensers in prep areas not working properly in need of repair. Instructed to correct by Dec. 22, 2019. Observed numerous boxes stored on floor in walk-in freezer, should be stored off floor to prevent possible contamination. Corrected onsite.
Higher Grounds Coffee Co., 917 Preacher Roe Blvd., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed no paper towels at prep area hand sink for proper handwashing — corrected onsite; observed thermometers missing from cold storage units in prep areas, should have thermometers available for temperature monitoring. Instructed to correct by Jan. 1.
Lightning Bowl, 1711 W. U.S. 160, West Plains. No violations observed.
McDonald’s No. 2, 1320 Porter Wagoner Blvd., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed handwashing signage needed at prep hand sinks and employee restrooms. Instructed to correct by Jan. 1.
Meadowbrook Natural Foods, 238 W. Main St., West Plains. No violations observed.
Michael Jackson Certified Kitchen, 1211 Bill Virdon, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed thermometers needed in all cold storage units for proper temperature monitoring — corrected onsite.
Mountain View Senior Center, 903 E. Fifth St., Mtn. View. No violations observed.
Open Range, 1208 E. Main St., Willow Springs. Reinspection. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 3 Observed cutting boards in prep area in need of replacement/repair due to cutting/pitting, unable to properly clean and sanitize. Instructed to correct by next routine inspection. Observed improper thawing of fish fillets in water, must thaw in cool, running water or refrigeration, and observed wiping cloths not properly stored in sanitizer when not in use. Both violations corrected onsite.
Ozark Café, 622 Missouri Ave., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed pie cooler at 47 degrees at time of inspection, ensure cold units maintain product at 41 degrees or lower, instructed to correct by Jan. 1. Observed drink in front prep area without proper lid and straw — corrected onsite.
Samaritan Outreach Center, 715 Missouri Ave., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed thermometers needed in all pantry and prep area coolers for proper temperature monitoring. Instructed to correct by Jan. 1.
Signal Food Store, 513 N. Pine, Mtn. View. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed food boxes (chips) stored on ground in back storeroom — corrected onsite.
Snappy East, 1243 St. Louis St., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed leak at water heater area in need of repair. Instructed to correct by Jan. 30.
Snappy Mart North, 1818 Porter Wagoner Blvd., West Plains. Critical: 1 Observed hamburger not properly hot held above 135 degrees, at 122 degrees at time of inspection — corrected onsite. Noncritical: 1 Observed light out in prep area walk-in freezer. Instructed to correct by Jan. 10.
Snappy Mart No. 11, 3675 US 6.3., West Plains. Reinspection. Critical: 0 Previous Noncritical violations corrected. Noncritical: 1 Observed continued cleaning, organizing, repairs needed in prep/storage areas. Instructed to correct by Feb. 10. Will reinspect in March.
Snappy Mart No. 49, 502 Porter Wagoner Blvd., West Plains. Critical: 1 Observed hot dogs on roller not properly reheated for hot holding, must be reheated to 145 degrees and then hot held at 135 degrees or higher, do not use roller for reheating — corrected onsite. Noncritical: 0.
Snappy Mart 9, 1671 U.S. 63, West Plains. Critical: 1 Observed prep area hand sink blocked, inaccessible for proper hand washing and no paper towels available. Instructed to correct by Jan. 1. Noncritical: 3 Observed prep area freezers in need of defrosting due to ice accumulation. Instructed to correct by Jan. 7. Observed wall repair ongoing, must continue and finish repair, and observed unnecessary items/clutter/deep cleaning needed in prep/storage area. Instructed to correct both violations by Jan. 14, 2020. Will reinspect Jan. 14 and above violations must be corrected.
Subway/Hanks, 513 N. Pine, Mtn. View. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed spray bottles on prep line not properly labeled for easy, proper identification — corrected onsite.
The Ranch House Bar & Grill, 1321 Preacher Roe Blvd., West Plains. Reinspection. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed salad prep cooler at 47 degrees at time of inspection, monitor to ensure product remains at 41 degrees or lower. Instructed to correct by Jan. 3. Observed walk-in freezer with excessive ice accumulation in need of repair/cleaning. Instructed to correct by Jan. 30.
Wendy’s, 1467 Gibson, West Plains. Critical: 1 Observed improper storage of chemical/cleaner on drive thru prep area, with risk of possible cross-contamination, should store chemicals under and away from prep areas; no paper towels available at prep area hand sink, paper towels must be available for proper hand washing; and food boxes stored on floor in walk-in cooler and freezer — all violations corrected onsite.
West Plains Country Club, 1402 Country Club, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed spray bottles in prep area not properly labeled for easy identification, corrected onsite; and upright prep freezer with food debris in need of cleaning, instructed to correct by Jan. 1.
Wild Vine, 307 Kentucky, West Plains. No violations observed.
Willow Springs Senior Center, Senior Center Lane, Willow Springs. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed paper towels not properly dispensed at prep area hand sink and clean dishes stored on cloth towel, should store dishes only on nonabsorbent surface. Both violations corrected onsite.
To view all the city and county restaurant inspections — visit the website, www.howellcountyhealthdepartment.com.
