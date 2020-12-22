Billie Jo Wiles, 46, West Plains. Died at 4:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Stephen Eugene Raeuber, 41, Poplar Bluff. Died at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, in Poplar Bluff. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Peggy Jean Spencer, 70, Deep Water. Died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her home. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
