The Children's Ballet of the Ozarks will present Broadway musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, as well as July 30 and Aug. 1, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Aug. 1, at the West Plains Civic Center.
Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door and are available online at www.childrensballetoftheozarks.com, at the civic center or by calling 417-217-3546.
"The epic life story of central biblical figure, Joseph, is set to music by the legendary theatrical team of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice," said promotors, describing the show. "After jealous brothers sell the favored son into slavery, the tragic twists and turns that follow in Joseph's life display a true story that is stranger than fiction. With its universal themes and catchy music, 'Joseph' is a great choice for all ages."
The full-length Broadway musical is touted as comical, colorful journey through the tragedy and triumph of a slave boy who would ultimately save a nation, and even have the power of revenge or forgiveness over his wretched brothers.
Punctuated with "unforgettable musical" numbers like the high-energy "Poor, Poor Joseph," the Caribbean-seasoned "Benjamin Calypso," and the contemplative "Any Dream Will Do," promoters say "Joseph" will have its audience dancing in the seats.
Andrew Lloyd Webber is known for some of Broadway's most recognizable productions, including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Cats,” and “Evita.” "Joseph" followed the popular "Jesus Christ Superstar," and Lloyd Webber has been awarded multiple accolades for his creations, including Oliviers, Tonys, Grammys, a Golden Globe and an Oscar.
"Joseph" was Tim Rice and Lloyd Webber's first collaboration, and it remains their most popular family show since 1970, said promoters.
Children's Ballet of the Ozarks in Cabool hosts students from West Plains, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Willow Springs, Houston and other communities, all part of this local production, according to promoters. CBO offers a variety of fine arts instruction for ages 2 years to adult, beginning to pre-professional levels, with a year-round, complete program of ballet, pre-ballet, pointe, pas de deux, jazz, lyrical, creative, modern, tap, musical theatre, voice and martial arts.
"Joseph" is a production directed by CBO Music and Theatre Director Wendy Inman. Originally a native and graduate of Cabool Schools, Inman has run her own piano studio for 30 years, as well as performed as an accompanist, soloist, chamber and church musician.
During her time at University of Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Inman worked with the music and theater department as vocal coach and reduction and performance pianist for many musicals and operas.
She graduated with her piano pedagogy bachelor's degree in 2004, received her alternative vocal and instrumental certification in 2010 and her piano performance master's degree in 2012.
According to promoters, Inman has extensive theater experience and has directed many musicals such as "Grease," "Phantom of the Opera," "Sweeney Todd," "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," "The Music Man," "CATS," "Shrek," "The Sound of Music" and most recently, "The Ark."
She joined the CBO family in fall 2016 where she teaches vocal lessons and musical theater classes for ages 5 to adult.
Inman is the mother of three children Nathan, Jessica and Cullen. She resides in Cabool with her husband Jeff, where she runs a select private piano and vocal studio in her home. In her spare time, Inman likes to knit, make soap and sew. Any chance she gets, she spends time with her grandchildren Amelia, Lydia and Brody.
"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Really Useful Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.