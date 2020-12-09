Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through Dec. 19 (4-8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays): Bell ringers will start filling red kettles for the Salvation Army at Walmart grocery and pharmacy entries and at Ramey supermarket. Volunteers are needed and asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Call Kay Mead, 256-6147, or email kmead@oaiwp.org.
Through Dec. 20: “Fall Into Winter,” an exhibition of artworks by Cindy Temple, will be on display in the civic center gallery on the mezzanine during regular center hours, courtesy of West Plains Council on the Arts.
Through Dec. 27: From 2-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20, the West Plains Model Railroad Club Holiday Model Train Display will be shown on the second floor of the West Plains Opera House, 35 Court Square. The show will be open noon to 6 p.m. daily from Dec. 21 through 27, except for Christmas Day. Admission is free, though donations are accepted.
Through Dec. 31 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Nanci Harlin’s artwork will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. Her work is predominantly done in colored pencil and features animals and western and Native American themes.
Dec. 9 (10-11 a.m.): A free phone training for caregivers of veterans, “Taking Care of yourself for the Holidays” will be offered by the Memphis VA Caregiver Support Program and is promoted by the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. Registration is not required. Dial in by calling 404-397-1596, and enter code 199 190 2254## to participate.
Dec. 9, 11, 16 and 18 (10 a.m. to noon): Caregivers FIRST, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs program for caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments, will hold a workshop by phone. The program is designed to help caregivers learn new skills, practice positive self-care, connect with others and navigate VA and community resources. S.A.V.E. suicide prevention training will be offered in the last class. Participants must be able to attend all classes. To register or for more information call 573-778-4476.
Dec. 9 (11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension will host a Women in Dairy holiday craft meeting that will double as a drop date for an adopted family. Follow @MOWomenInDairy on Facebook.
THURSDAY
Dec. 10: The Alton Senior Center will offer free Christmas goodie bags with sweet treats and fruit to seniors who drop by the center, 204 S. Main St. in Alton.
FRIDAY
Dec. 11 (noon): The GriefShare support group will meet at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace behind Pleasant Valley Manor to discuss complicating factors of grief, including trauma and flashbacks, trauma of suicide or murder, soil for healing, renewing the mind and finding hope. This is a repeat discussion. Contact David Ball 274-1469.
Dec. 11 (5-7 p.m.): Santa heads to Ozarka College’s Melbourne, Ark., campus for a Holiday Drive-Thru Christmas Dash. Attendees can drive through the parking lot, drop a letter to Santa in the special North Pole mailbox and receive a gift while supplies last. The free event will take place rain or shine, but in case of inclement weather, will be cancelled. Contact Suellen Davidson, 870-368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.
Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 19 (7 p.m.), Dec. 12 and 19 (2 p.m.): The Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks will perform “The Nutcracker” in the civic center theater. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, and discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. Buy tickets from any dancer, online at www.childrensballetoftheozarks.com, by phone at 217-3546 or at the civic center box office.
SATURDAY
Dec. 12 (noon to 3 p.m.): For its last meeting and workshop of the season, the Ava Art Guild will serve refreshments and make holiday cards, with supplies provided. There is a limit of 15 people due to COVID-19. For more information, visit avaartguild.org, email avaartguild@yahoo.com or find the group on Facebook. To reserve a space in the workshop, send an email or call Caryl, 893-9638.
