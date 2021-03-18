Artwork by area elementary students will take the spotlight during the annual Art Around Town exhibit.
The event is set for March 31 through April 6 in the exhibit hall at the West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St., in West Plains.
It is sponsored by Missouri State University-West Plains’ University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department.
The free event, in its 20th year, will feature two-dimensional pieces by children in grades kindergarten through eight, representing the following school districts: Alton, Fair View, Glenwood, Junction Hill, Koshkonong, Mtn. View-Birch Tree, Thayer, West Plains Middle School and Willow Springs.
Each school can display up to 18 pieces of artwork in the exhibit, organizers said.
The works will be juried by artists from the region, organizers said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no awards ceremony or reception, organizers said, explaining that, instead, awards will be sent to the schools, and teachers will present the awards to the students.
All are invited to view the pieces during regular civic center hours, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information about Art Around Town, call the U/CP Department at 1-417-255-7966 or visit wp.missouristate.edu/ucp/theater.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.