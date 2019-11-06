The West Plains City Council reminds residents it unanimously approved two ordinances regarding no parking on two city streets at their regular meeting Oct. 21.
The first ordinance prohibits parking on Alaska Street between Sixth Street and 10th Street.
“With the OMC expansion and the closing of Kentucky Avenue in front of the hospital, traffic has increased on Alaska and the city, along with OMC want to ensure safety for all patients and pedestrians in the area,” said Transportation Director Brian Mitchell.
The second ordinance prohibits parking on East Olden Street at the corner of St. Louis Street to Crestwood Circle from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during school days.
“This will help alleviate sight distance issues along with other traffic issues for buses and other vehicles during school days,” Mitchell explained.
