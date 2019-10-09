Funeral services for Larry C. Wright, Sr., 80, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Wright passed away at 2 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 15, 1939, at Hocomo, Mo., to Winsted Langston Wright and Stella Alice Jane Smith Wright. On June 26, 1960, he was married at Spring Creek Church to Peggy Fox.
Mr. Wright was the owner and operator of Hardy Outside Wood Furnaces. He was a member of the Missouri National Guard in West Plains for nine years and had served on the Fairview School Board, Hammond Mill Bible Camp Board, Harlin House Museum and Gideon Bible Society. Mr. Wright adored his grandchildren. Larry enjoyed hunting and loved a good practical joke; he never met a stranger and would take the time to talk with anyone.
Mr. Wright was a member of First Baptist Church for many years where he had retired from serving as a deacon.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Peggy Wright, of the family home; three children Larry “Chip” Wright and wife Joan, Cyndi Wright, and Becky Welty and husband Robert, all of West Plains; five grandchildren Monica, Whitney, Breanna, Gretchen and Garrett; three great-grandchildren Ryker, Pierce and Beckham; and many friends.
His parents and one sister Judith Wright preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Blue Mound Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Blue Mound Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
