Nadine Cox, 93, West Plains, Missouri, died 5:16 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at her home in West Plains. Funeral services for Nadine Cox are incomplete and will be announced later by Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Peace Valley woman shares experience with alpha-gal syndrome
- Police searching for hit-and-run driver
- Alleged spanking of 1-year-old leads to abuse charge
- Early-morning blaze destroys Moody home
- ‘Dabs,’ marijuana allegedly given to teen in exchange for silence
- Human remains found at Ava farm may belong to missing man, says sheriff
- Tuesday crash claims 2 in South Fork
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
- Grand jury warrant served on man charged with domestic assault
- Humorous speaker to address area teachers Feb. 14
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.