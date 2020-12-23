Jimmie McCluskey

Jimmie Ray McCluskey , 86, of Landmark Villa, Cabool, passed away on Dec. 16 2020, at Springfield Mercy Hospital, from COVID-19. Formerly of Willow Springs, Jim was born Oct. 1, 1934, in South Bend, Young County, Texas, to Raymond and Elvira (Burgess) McCluskey.
Jim was preceded in death by two siblings, an older brother Benjamin Lee and a younger sister Betty Jean (Birdwell). Jim was married to Anita Vernice Gardner, who preceded him in death.
Jim joined the Air Force in 1952 and retired from the service in 1973 as a non commissioned officer. His military career as an airplane mechanic took him all over the country and the world including postings in Morocco, the Philippine Islands, England and a year in Vietnam.
One of Jim’s favorite stories was how, in 1968, while in the service, he flew to Springfield, hitchhiked to Willow Springs and, after two days of shrewd negotiations, purchased 160 acres of land in the Ozarks. Part of the negotiation included the seller paying for Jim’s plane ticket back to K. I. Sawyer AFB, Michigan.
After retiring from the service in 1973 at Richards Gebaur AFB near Kansas City, Jim and Vernice were able to build their home on the Willow Springs property in 1977. For the next 43 years, Jim enjoyed being a gentleman farmer, working around their property, and enjoyed being involved in the area.
His hobbies included gardening, fishing, hunting, woodworking, Dallas Cowboys football and spending time with his grandkids.
Jim is survived by daughter Verna and husband Earl Fuller of Willow Springs, grandson Brad Fuller and wife Lisa of Bixby, Okla., granddaughter Jessica and husband Clayton Zak of Williamsport, Ind., and three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life with family and friends will be held on his Willow Springs property in the summer of 2021 at a time when people he loved can safely travel and gather together to remember him. Online condolences, stories and photos can be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
