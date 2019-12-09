A 78-year-old Gainesville man suffered minor injuries in an airplane crash at 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Willow Springs, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeff Kinder with Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Willow Springs.
The pilot, whose name was withheld by the patrol, was flying a single-engine kit airplane and reportedly lost power shortly after takeoff, crashing into a house 700 feet from Willow Springs Memorial Airport.
Kinder reported the occupants of the house were away at the time of the crash and there was little to no damage to the house.
Kinder said the plane will remain where it crashed until investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration arrive from St. Louis this week to make their report.
