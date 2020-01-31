BACK-TO-BACK fireplaces in the music room, left, and living room of the Parkside House in Butler Children’s Park share a chimney with a third fireplace in the basement that, at one time, heated the large home’s basement playroom. The hallway entrances to the rooms featured tall wooden doors that slid into the walls. In 1977, former house resident Thelma Bohrer, now deceased, recalled the doors were often kept shut in winter to keep the heat from escaping upstairs. Bohrer was the wife of Dr. Claude E. Bohrer; the pair lived in the home from 1935 until 1956, after Dr. Bohrer’s death.