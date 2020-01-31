City of West Plains officials announced a preview of the items up for bid in the public auction of Parkside House fixtures will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the West Plains Civic Center exhibit hall.
The preview will begin two hours before the auction scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
The auction will feature fixtures removed from the Parkside House in Butler Children’s Park in West Plains, including pocket and pine doors, the main stairway, the fireplace mantle and all the wood trim from those items. Also available will be some sinks and radiators from the house.
The proceeds from the auction will go to the city.
Once the auction is complete, the city will remove the house to make way for the installation of a splash pad and all-inclusive playground at park.
