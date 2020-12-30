Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through Jan. 1: The Alton Senior Center will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Meal pickup will be unavailable. Patrons are urged to make other arrangements.
Through Jan. 4: The Willow Springs Senior Center is closed in recognition of Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Dec. 30 and 31 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Nanci Harlin’s artwork will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. Her work is predominantly done in colored pencil and features animals and western and Native American themes.
Dec. 30 through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
THURSDAY
Dec. 31: The Christian Women of Willow Springs will officially disband at year’s end. The organization’s treasury will go to the Willow Springs Ministerial Alliance to help serve local needs.
Dec. 31 and Jan. 1: West Plains city offices will be closed statewide for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Quill office will close early Dec. 31 and remain closed Jan. 1.
Dec. 31: Deadline to submit nominations for the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce awards including Lifetime Achievement, Citizen of the Year, Chamber Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year, Civic-Nonprofit Organization of the Year and Customer Service Award. Stop by the office, 401 Jefferson Ave., to pick up a nomination form.
2021
FRIDAY
Jan. 1: New Year’s Day. Public offices will be closed statewide.
SATURDAY
Jan. 2 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): “Go Farm” Farmers Market will hold its first market of the new year in the parking lot of Endurance Church on Worley Drive. Markets will be held on Saturdays only until April.
TUESDAY
Jan. 5 (2-4 p.m.): An Ozarks Food Harvest food box distribution will be held at Center Grove Baptist Church, 14361 E Highway in Moody. One family per household within the Moody Fire Protection District may qualify with proof of address. Contact Tonie Lott, 284-7017.
NEXT WEEK
Jan. 6: MSU-WP offers Zoom video conferencing STAR Orientation sessions for freshmen and transfer students with less than 10 credit hours. Online sessions are also available at any time via the university’s Blackboard system. Admission to the university and completion of required testing is required before participating. To learn more about admissions call 255-7955 or email WPAdmissions@MissouriState.edu; testing, call 255-7943 or email WPTesting@MissouriState.edu; or STAR Orientation, call 255-7222, email WPAACCESS@MissouriState.edu or go online to wp.missouristate.edu/aaccess/star.
Jan. 6 (7 p.m.): The Missouri State Museum will hold a virtual program Trailblazers of Women’s Suffrage, as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series. Take part by visiting @MissouriStateMuseum on Facebook.
Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): “Go Farm” Farmers Market will hold its market in the parking lot of Endurance Church on Worley Drive. Markets will be held on Saturdays only until April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.