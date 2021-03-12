Appointments are still available for a joint COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for March 16 at the Ann Short Turner Community Center, 205 N. Missouri Ave. in Mansfield.
The appointment-only event is held in partnership between the Douglas and Wright county health departments. To make an appointment, call 1-417-741-7791, 1-417-926-0009 or 1-417-683-4174.
In the Wright County Health Department’s March 5 weekly report, the most recent available at press time, officials announced one new cases of coronavirus infection has been counted in the city; the previous week saw no new cases for the first time since July 10.
To date, the county has recorded 1,362 cases and 29 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of the latest report, only one case is active and the patient does not require hospital care.
An additional 324 vaccines have been given to county residents, bringing the total to 933 to date.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 564,300.
Change in past day: 834.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pettis, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 8,300.
Change in past day: 3.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 326,040.
Change in past day: 340.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun.
Deaths: 5,410.
Change in past day: 28.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
