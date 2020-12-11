Graveside services for Bobby Turnbull, 75, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Little Zion Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Turnbull passed away at 6:59 p.m. Dec. 5, 2020, at Freeman Health Center, Joplin, Mo.
He was born April 26, 1945, at Twin Bridges, Mo., to Abra and Lola Turnbull. Bobby was a logger and loved to farm and work horses. He also enjoyed gardening.
One of his favorite things to tell people was, “I am a professional logger and a professional liar.” Bobby would make up stories to entertain family and friends. When he was leaving to go home he would say, “I’m going home to make up some lies.”
He loved telling stories and making people laugh. Bobby loved his family and would spoil the children with candy. At the end of the day he was a good man that would help anyone in need. He was a mighty man with a mighty heart.
He is survived by two brothers Clarence Turnbull and wife Rhonda, Drury, Mo., and Richard Turnbull and wife Mary, Mtn. Grove, Mo.; one sister Mary Ann Turnbull, West Plains, Mo.; three sisters-in-law Lois Turnbull, Tangula Turnbull and Marcia Turnbull; 19 nieces and nephews Connie Hooton, Randy Turnbull, Darren Turnbull, Wanda Meiners, Annetta Turnbull, Johnny Turnbull, Bonnie Delk, Carla Hoffman, Darla Turnbull, Angela Brownfield Pringle, Rex Turnbull, Sherri Trail, Robin Colbert, Angela Parker, Jennifer Bourgeois, Cory Turnbull, Richard Jr Turnbull, Cody Turnbull and Steven Turnbull; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
His parents; four brothers James (Pete) Turnbull, John (Todd) Turnbull, Jerry Turnbull and Bill Turnbull; one sister-in-law Shirley Turnbull; and two nephews Kennith Turnbull and Ross Turnbull preceded him in death.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Zion Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.