The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will offer a special telephone SAVE training for caregivers of veterans from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday.
“September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month,” said VA social worker and Caregiver Support Coordinator Vicki Burns. “The acronym, ‘SAVE’ summarizes the steps needed to take an active role in suicide prevention: Signs of suicidal thinking, Ask questions, Validate the person’s experience, Encourage treatment/and Expedite help.”
“This is an educational event by telephone, offered in collaboration with VA’s Suicide Prevention Program,” Burns added.
The class is free of charge and open to any Veteran caregiver; dial-in information will be provided upon registration.
Participants may register by contacting Burns at 573-778-4476.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.