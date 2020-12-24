The North American Aerospace Defense Command celebrates the 65th anniversary of tracking Santa's yuletide journey around the globe.
The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org, features Santa's North Pole Village with a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music and webstore. The website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese.
The official NORAD Tracks Santa app has been updated for 2020 and is also available in the Apple App and Google Play stores, so parents and children can count down the days until Santa's launch on their smart phones and tablets. Tracking opportunities are also offered through social media on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, as well as on partner platforms Amazon Alexa and OnStar.
As of 3 a.m. today, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight. NORAD's “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations.
Starting at 5 a.m. today, trackers worldwide can call to inquire as to Santa's whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 877-Hi-NORAD (877-446-6723), where they will either speak with a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.
Due to COVID concerns, the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center will have fewer phone operators, so callers who do not reach a volunteer will hear a regularly updated recording as to Santa's current location.
“While NORAD understands the call center is an important tradition for many families around the world, we reduce the health risks posed by attempting to conduct a large indoor, in-person, call center during the pandemic,” explained officials. “NORAD is committed to tracking Santa while keeping our military, their families, and our dedicated call center volunteers safe.”
Also today, at any time, Amazon Alexa users can ask for Santa's location through the NORAD Tracks Santa skill for Amazon Alexa, and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa.
Tracking Santa has been a tradition since 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement informed children they could call Santa directly — only the contact number was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD.
Col. Shoup was quick to realize a mistake had been made, and assured the child he was Santa. Shoup then assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls. Thus, a holiday tradition was born, which NORAD has carried on since it was created in 1958. Each year since, NORAD has reported Santa's location on Dec. 24 to millions of children and families around the world.
NORAD Tracks Santa is truly a global experience, delighting generations of families everywhere. This is due, in large part, to the efforts and services of numerous program contributors.
This year's contributers include the 21st Space Wing, 24-7 Press Release, Acuity Scheduling, Alaskan NORAD Region, Analytical Graphics, Inc. (AGI), Agingo, Amazon Alexa, Avaya, Canadian NORAD Region, Canadian Forces Museum of Aerospace Defence, CenturyLink, Cesium, Cherry Hill Programs, The Citadel Mall, Christmas in the Park, Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation, Continental U.S. NORAD Region, CradlePoint, Defense Video & Imagery Distribution Systems, DoD Education Activity, The Elf on the Shelf, Extended Stay America, Getty Images, Globelink Foreign Language Center, Hewlett Packard, Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, Lotz Of Happy Christmas, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Meshbox, Microsoft, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Bing, Naden Band of Maritime Forces Pacific, NASA Space Place, Nashville Net User Group, Navy Marine Corps Public Health Center, OnStar, Package from Santa, Plantronics, Portable North Pole, Royal Canadian Air Force Band, S4, SciJinks, Shirt Stop, SiriusXM, Six String Soldiers, Slicktext, Space Foundation, Together We Stand Foundation, U.S. Air Force Band, U.S. Air Force Academy Band, U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band, U.S. Coast Guard Band, U.S. Department of State Family Liaison Office, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Navy Band Northeast, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Verizon.
Santa trackers can visit www.noradsanta.org or use new mobile apps to get up-to-the-minute Santa statistics. The apps are available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.